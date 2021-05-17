Rupee sheds 32 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 32 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday to close at Rs 152.60 as compared to the last closing of Rs 152.28.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 152.7 and Rs 153.8 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 0.52 to close at Rs 185.30 against the last day’s trading of Rs 183.94.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.39, whereas an increase of Rs 3.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.03.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 41.54 and Rs 40.68 respectively.