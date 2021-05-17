44 deaths, 1700 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 1700 new cases of coronavirus with 44 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 327,362 while total deaths 9,411 and recoveries 287,376.

The P&SHD confirmed that 713 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,14 in Kasur, 24 in Sheikhupura, 28 in Nankana Sahib, 63 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,17 in Jehlum, 28 in Chakwal, 36 in Gujranwala, 4 in Hafizabad, 8 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 12 in Gujrat, 98 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 34 in Jhang, 124 in Sargodha, 13 in Mianwali, 30 in Khushab, 39 in Multan, 47 in Vehari, 24 in Khanewal, 16 in Lodhran, 24 in Muzaffargarh, 33 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 13 in Rajanpur, 42 in Rahimyar Khan, 115 in Bahawalpur, 11 Bahawalnagar, 36 in Okara, 12 in Pakpattan and 7 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,842,345 tests for COVID-19 in the province.