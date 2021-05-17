Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar holds firm as virus restrictions in Asia unnerve investors

  • Dollar inches higher, commodity currencies drop.
  • Yuan falls after mixed Chinese data.
Reuters 17 May 2021

LONDON: The dollar held above recent lows on Monday as new COVID-19 restrictions in Asia and mixed economic data in China encouraged investors to stick with safer currencies, while a pullback in commodity prices whacked the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Bitcoin skidded to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested at the weekend that the car maker was considering selling or may have already sold some of its holdings in the cryptocurrency. It later recovered slightly.

Easing commodity prices and fresh virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped the dollar.

The Australian dollar fell half a percent to 0.7741 while the New Zealand dollar weakened 0.8% to 0.7193.

The Norwegian crown, which is highly sensitive to oil prices, fell, with the euro adding 0.9% to 10.06 crowns .

The Singapore and Taiwan dollars also dropped, the latter by more than half a percent before recovering some of those losses.

The greenback was little moved against the euro, at $1.2143, and the yen, at 109.19, but it remained above the recent lows hit before higher-than-expected US inflation data last week.

While investor nervousness supported the dollar on Monday, analysts generally expect the greenback to weaken as investors bet on a further rebound in other economies as they reopen.

"The macro agenda this week might allow both the EUR and the GBP to regain further ground against the USD, should preliminary PMI surveys for May, to be released in both areas, offer further signs of optimism, especially in the service indices," said UniCredit analysts, referring to Purchasing Manager Index survey data due out on Friday.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the inflation data surprise last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the central bank's thinking.

Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling.

The pound held near a two-and-a-half-month high, at $1.4095, as Britain on Monday took a significant step in reopening its economy after a four-month lockdown.

The offshore yuan slipped slightly to 6.4471 per dollar after a mixed round of economic data showed China's industrial output had slowed and retail sales missed forecasts last month.

"The softer (Chinese) activity data poses some modest downside risks for commodity-related and emerging market currencies, although the negative impact should be limited at the current juncture with commodity prices continuing to trade close to multi-year highs," said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman.

European currencies Australian and New Zealand dollars dollar index Norwegian crown dollar price

Dollar holds firm as virus restrictions in Asia unnerve investors

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters