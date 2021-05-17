POL prices expected to rise

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of changes in prices of petroleum products.

As per details, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary of changes in prices of petroleum products to the Ministry of Petroleum in the wake of global crude oil prices.

In the summary, it has been proposed to increase the price of petrol by Rs 1.93 per liter and diesel by Rs 3.35 per liter. The new prices will take effect after final approval by the Prime Minister.

The new prices will apply tonight at 12 noon and will remain in effect till May 31.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 15, the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 1.79 and diesel by Rs 2.32, kerosene by Rs 2.06, and light diesel by Rs 2.21 per liter. Whereas, no changes were made in POL prices on April 30.