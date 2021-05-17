Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety

  • The 48-year-old said that to calm his nerves he made tea, ironed his clothes and prepared his kit bag a day before the match.
Reuters 17 May 2021

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he struggled with anxiety for more than 10 years during his playing career and had many "sleepless nights" before matches.

The former India captain retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

"Over a period of time I realised that besides preparing physically for a game, you have to prepare yourself mentally also," Tendulkar said on Sunday while addressing an online session on e-learning platform Unacademy.

"In my mind, the match started long before I entered the ground. The anxiety levels were very high.

"I felt the anxiety for 10-12 years, had many sleepless nights before a game. Later on, I started accepting that it was part of my preparation."

The 48-year-old said that to calm his nerves he made tea, ironed his clothes and prepared his kit bag a day before the match.

"It is normal for anyone to go through ups and downs and when you hit those lows you need people around," he added.

"Acceptability is the key here. Not just for the player, for people around him also. Once you have accepted you start looking for solutions."

Last month, Tendulkar was released from a hospital in Mumbai a week after he was admitted when he contracted COVID-19.

Virat Kohli Mumbai Rohit Sharma Sachin Tendulkar Anxiety

Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters