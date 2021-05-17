MG Pakistan's local assembly plant is almost ready

Things looked grim for MG Pakistan ever since the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) launched a probe against the auto company. However, the company is trying to rebuild its rapport.

MG Pakistan has been under investigation over alleged under-invoicing. Since then, there have been delays in deliveries and even scuffles between customers and staff at a few MG Pakistan dealerships. However, now the auto company is trying to make amends.

MG Pakistan previously announced that they're teaming up with SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) of China to establish an auto-manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

In a recent post on MG Pakistan’s Facebook page, the company highlighted how their local assembly plant, being constructed under the 'greenfield status,' is almost ready.

“Construction of the first MG Motor assembly plant is in progress under the supervision of both Pakistani and Chinese experts. Very soon, we will be capable of taking the next step of producing vehicles in Pakistan. A great step forward, not only for us but for the whole Automotive Industry in Pakistan.”

MG Pakistan paired the announcement with various photographs of MG’s plant in Pakistan. Based on the pictures construction of the plant has come a long way since the initial announcement in January.

The company made a mark by introducing MG HS and ZS crossovers in Pakistan. Now it's in the process of introducing the ZS EV electric vehicle.

Jawed Afridi, MG Pakistan's poster boy who often teases new releases of the company, has already hinted at the launch of various other vehicles including the MG5 and MG6 sedans, MG3 hatchback, MG Extender pickup truck as well as the Gloster and RX8 SUVs in Pakistan.