Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sanofi, GSK say Covid vaccine shows positive result

  • "Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.
AFP 17 May 2021

PARIS: French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK reported on Monday "strong immune responses" in early tests of their Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes it could join the fight against the pandemic.

The companies said the results of the Phase 2 study will enable them to move to a late-stage trial in the coming weeks -- a reversal of fortune after their research was dealt a setback late last year.

The experimental vaccine "achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all adult age groups in a Phase 2 study with 722 volunteers," it said in a statement.

"A global pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks."

An earlier study in late 2020 showed the vaccine provided a low immune response in older adults. The companies said the vaccine would not be ready until the end of 2021.

The initial failure was a setback that dented French pride as France is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council not to have its own vaccine after successes for Britain, China, Russia and the United States.

"Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

"As we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases," he said.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK's adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

Sanofi Security Council Sanofi GSK Thomas Triomphe

Sanofi, GSK say Covid vaccine shows positive result

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters