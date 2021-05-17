Coronavirus
US oil may retest support at $63.88

  • It is undergoing a second correction.
Reuters 17 May 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $63.88 per barrel, as the bounce triggered by this barrier looks like a part of the correction from the May 5 high of $66.76.

Around this high, a double-top formed, which had been confirmed but invalided by the surge on May 14. It still suggests a downside bias.

Until oil breaks a resistance at $66.52, the bearish outlook will remain unchanged. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a strong resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60.

It is undergoing a second correction.

Even though this correction is expected to be much shallower than the one from the March 8 high of $67.98, it looks too shallow to have completed around $64.18. A triangle suggests an extension of the correction towards $61.79.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil may retest support at $63.88

