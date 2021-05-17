Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ODGCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan

  • OGDCL said that the discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company.
Ali Ahmed 17 May 2021

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in Balochistan province.

“OGDCL as operator (100 percent) of Jandran Exploration Licence has discovered gas from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, which is located in district Barkhan, Balochistan province,” informed OGDCL, Pakistan’s leading oil and gas exploratory firm in a statement to the bourse.

“The structure of Jandran X-04 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone. Based on Wireline logs data, successful DST was carried out in Mughal Kot Formation wherein the well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd0 gas and 0.55 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1300 Pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64 inch choke size.

OGDCL said that the discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.

Balochistan gas reserves OGDCL Oil and gas exploration

ODGCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters