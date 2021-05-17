Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States and is committed to continuing efforts for peace and stability in the region.

In a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of transformed Pakistan with its shifting focus on geo-economics.

He said, "Spoke with @SecBlinken on Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism & the progress made in strengthening anti-terrorist financing & anti-money laundering regimes along with our commitment to continue to do so."

He underscored that this vision rests on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

Regarding the Palestine conflict, the FM maintained that the role of the United States is important to address the Gaza issue and find a just solution to resolve it.

Qureshi stated that the people of Pakistan are deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian territories.

The FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process while underscoring that achieving a peaceful political solution in Afghanistan is the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Secretary Blinken stated that he had a productive call with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the progress on Pakistan’s counterterrorism commitments, continuing cooperation on Afghan peace, and supporting regional stability. He added, "I look forward to continuing to work together in partnership."

On May 16, FM Qureshi said reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for the Palestinians called for immediate protection of them against Israeli aggression, implementation of United Nations resolutions, and accountability of Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Addressing the virtual open-ended emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee to discuss Israel’s aggression against Palestine, the foreign minister stressed that all necessary steps must be taken for stopping the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and their properties.

He said the international community must protect the Palestinians against the blatant and illegal use of force and flagrant violations of human rights.