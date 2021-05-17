Golf: USPGA Byron Nelson scores

LOS ANGELES: Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the US PGA Tour Byron Nelson tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas (USA unless noted, par-72):

263 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 65-65-67-66

266 - Sam Burns 65-62-69-70

267 - Patton Kizzire 69-64-71-63, Daniel Berger 69-67-67-64, Scott Stallings 67-71-63-66, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 65-68-66-68

269 - Troy Merritt 68-70-66-65, Joseph Bramlett 64-70-67-68

270 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 65-72-66-67, Seamus Power (IRL) 65-68-67-70, Doc Redman 64-67-69-70, Jordan Spieth 63-70-66-71

271 - Luke Donald 65-73-66-67, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 67-71-66-67, Harris English 70-68-63-70, Bronson Burgoon 68-66-67-70

272 - Will Zalatoris 70-68-67-67, Hank Lebioda 67-67-70-68, Brandt Snedeker 66-68-68-70, Matt Kuchar 67-66-66-73