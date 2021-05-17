All eyes on Lewandowski as he equals Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old record

Karachi: Robert Lewandowski has equaled German footballer Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals in a single season after he netted one in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski scored the record-equalling goal from the spot in the 26th minute to give champions Bayern a lead over SC Freiburg. However, defender Manuel Gulde equalized three minutes later.

The Bayern striker managed to level this record after only 28 appearances, as he missed five league games due to an injury. The Polish international has one more game this season to break Gerd Müller’s record.

With 40 goals in 28 games this season, Robert achieved the milestone with an average of a goal every 58 minutes, against Muller’s average of 77 minutes per goal in 1972.

Robert Lewandowski, also called Robert ‘Lewango-alski’, is one of the top scorers in Bundesliga history. The reason the Polish striker has been given this nickname is because of his impressive ability to score the number of goals that he does. He has been the top scorer of the Champions League in the past three seasons, and last season he was even the top scorer of the UEFA Champions League.

Lewandowski has received the Kicker-Torjägerkanone, the award given to the top scorer in the first division of German football, for the five times between 2013 and 2020, and is extremely likely to win it again at the end of this season.

Note that scoring 40 goals in a Bundesliga is quite an achievement as the league has only 18 teams, and thus only 34 matches, which is less than the 38 matches of the other four big leagues (The Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and Ligue 1).

