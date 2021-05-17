PSX restores old trading timings

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange has restored old trading timings as the share market will open on 09:30am to close at 03:30pm from Monday to Thursday.

The share market will open on 09:15am to close on 04:30pm on Friday with a break of two and half hours.

“This is in furtherance to the relaxations advised by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) dated May 15, 2021 and subsequent revision in banking hours by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) notified on May 16, 2016, PSX has also revised its Market and Office hours accordingly”, a notice issued by PSX on Sunday said.

According to the PSX notice, from Monday to Thursday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange will open on 09:30am and will close on 03:30pm. There will be two sessions on Friday, as the PSX will open on 09:15am and will close its first session on 12:00 noon while the second session will start at 02:30pm and will finally close at 04:30pm. The PSX notice further said that orders entered during pre-open session cannot be cancelled, modified or suspended till the end of restricted period.

