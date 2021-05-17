COAS condoles death of Begum Nasim Wali

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician, former parliamentarian and Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Begum Nasim Wali khan.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen,” the COAS said in a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.