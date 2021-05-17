Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Pakistan

COAS condoles death of Begum Nasim Wali

APP 17 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician, former parliamentarian and Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Begum Nasim Wali khan.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen,” the COAS said in a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ANP Chief of Army Staff begum nasim wali

