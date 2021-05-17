Coronavirus
Opposition’s politics halting development: governor

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said that the opposition’s politics is halting the country’s development but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back out from his principled stand.

While talking to PTI MNAs Karamat Khokhar, Rahat Amanullah, MPAs Amin Chaudhry, Malik Nadeem Bara and Chief Minister’s Coordinator Aun Chaudhry among others at Governor’s House, the governor said that increase in exports to the European Union is a testament to the government’s successful economic policies.

The governor maintained that the people of Pakistan stands with the government and the promises made to the nation will be fulfilled. “Pakistan is moving in the right direction in the economic sector and despite the Corona outbreak, Pakistan’s exports to European countries have increased,” he said, adding: “The world institutions including the World Bank are acknowledging the implementation of transparency and merit in government’s initiatives like the Ehsaas Program.”

Slamming the human rights and international law abuse in Palestine, the governor said the world must break its silence on the atrocities committed by Israel, Pakistan stands with their Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to support their just right to freedom and self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

