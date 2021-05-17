Imran main ‘culprit’ in Ring Road scandal: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that eyewash inquiries and investigations are irrelevant because documents and statements prove that Imran Khan is the main culprit in the Ring Road corruption scandal.

In a statement she said there was no need for further inquiry as all the proof needed was already incriminating enough to arrest Imran and Usman Buzdar. She said everything that happened in this case was approved and vetted by both Imran and Buzdar.

She said Imran is using the same playbook for the Ring Road corruption scandal as he did in the sugar and other such mega corruption scandals where he approves means of corruption for his cut through favours from his ATMs, and then he sets up an eyewash inquiry to exonerate them. And in all of this he makes the bureaucracy the scapegoat, she added.

The former Information Minister told that on February 4th 2021 Imran approved changes to the Ring Road himself and had now set up an inquiry to investigate his own decision, which is a pattern that he follows in all of his acts of corruption and commission. She questioned as to who did Imran benefit by approving the changes and who was he benefiting now by calling to halt the project.

Marriyum slammed the fact that CM Punjab Usman Buzdar approved the changes and yet it was the bureaucracy that was being blamed for it. The co-artist earned what they wanted to and had thrown the bureaucracy under the bus, she said. Imran approved Attok Mor and Pasvaal Mor himself and later backtracked from his position. The only way to stop this is that bureaucrats should stop following all orders.

She said it is clear beyond doubt that Imran and Buzdar took kickbacks for realignment and then again bagged commission by making the project controversial. But all this was exposed by the official documents and order issued by Imran on January 28th 202, she said. She said Imran is not on a solo flight but the entire PTI cabinet were members of a kickbacks-savvy Commission seeking corruption ring.

She said now was the time for Imran to come good to his narrative of nobody being above the law, no matter how powerful. She said Imran and Buzdar should be handcuffed and presents them for legal proceeding to dispel the notion that Imran is a hypocrite.—PR

