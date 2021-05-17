Coronavirus
Pakistan

Anti-polio drive: Covid-19 SOPs to be followed

APP 17 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Sunday said training of mobile polio teams is continuing under the supervision of health officers of District Health Authority which would commence in the entire district from June 7 to make the campaign successful.

Talking to APP, the CEO said COVID-19 Standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive.

During the campaign 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district, adding the drive will also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 preventive measures.

She informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

“307 fix canters would also be set up to administer drops”, the CEO added.

polio CEO Dr. Faiza Kanwal health authority

