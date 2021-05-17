Coronavirus
Maryam expresses solidarity with Javed Latif’s family

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz visited the residence of the party’s senior leader Mian Javed Lartif in Sheikhupura on Sunday to show solidarity with his family.

The daughter of the former prime minister was accompanied by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervez Rashid, Khurram Dastgir and other party leaders who paid tributes to Javed Latif for his services to the party.

While addressing the party workers, Maryam said that Mian Javed is the pride of the party who was being punished for showing his loyalty to Nawaz Sharif. It may be noted that a couple of months ago the Township police had registered an FIR against Javed Latif and arrested him for allegedly inciting people to rebellion against the state and for treason.

Meanwhile, a number of opposition leaders took to social media websites and criticised the incumbent PTI government for “poor” handling of the smart lockdowns imposed in Punjab to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for spending Eid holidays in Nathia Gali after banning tourism for the whole nation. He also shared a Punjabi couplet in a tweet that means: “may streets go deserted so that Mirza can wander with impunity”.

It may be mentioned that the NCOC had banned the tourism across the country in a bid to decrease the corona virus positivity cases ratio.

