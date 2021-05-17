Rains due to tropical cyclone: Meeting reviews arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A meeting to make necessary arrangements for combating any untoward situation during heavy rains due to tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Excise and Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla who had been appointed as focal person to monitor the situation in Hyderabad in view of expected thunderstorm and rains in different districts of Sindh at Shahbaz Hall this evening.

MNA Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, MPAs Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Rashid Khilji, Abdul Jabbar Khan, PPP Hyderabad President Saghir Ahmad Qureshi, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and officers of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed Hesco Officers to ensure that its system is fixed to deal with any kind of emergency during the expected torrential rains and said that any technical glitch should be rectified without delay. He further directed them to avoid load shedding during expected rains and provide two connections to all pumping stations of Wasa so that dewatering work could be continued and rain water could be drained out easily. He directed the concerned officers to ensure desilting of storm drains and removal of garbage from the Hyderabad before the onset of torrential rains as garbage obstructs the drainage system.

The meeting appreciated the performance of the district administration, elected representatives and other concerned departments in last year heavy rains which enabled immediate drainage of rain water from many areas of the city. The participants of the meeting vowed to work more efficiently in expected rains.

The provincial minister directed all departments to keep close contact and work as a team during the expected rains and underlined the need of finding permanent solution for combating heavy rains in future.

The provincial minister assured to extend all possible cooperation for the release of salaries of WASA employees and other important issues.

Briefing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that after the cyclone and heavy rains forecast by the Meteorological Department, the Sindh Chief Minister has directed all the districts administrations of Hyderabad division to make contingency plans. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the steps taken regarding possible rains.

