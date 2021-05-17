Fire breaks out at restaurant

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a famous eatery due to a short circuit in Guru Mandir Sunday evening, officials said. The fire brigade said that the fire erupted at Meerut Kabab Paratha House. The brigade sent three fire tenders to the spot and its fighters managed to contain the blaze after an hour.

A police team immediately reached the spot and evacuated the restaurant staffers. “As per the initial report, a short circuit caused the fire in the restaurant,” said the official.

