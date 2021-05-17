KARACHI: The Arabian Sea cyclone “Tauktae” has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, as the heatwave battered the city on Sunday. Cyclone Tauktae, which has further intensified moved further north westward. Scorching temperature hit Karachi with 42.5 degrees Celsius during the day as hot winds gusted across the metropolis. The Met Office forecast temperature for the city up to 43 degrees Celsius with a heatwave warning.

The Tauktae was said to be located last near latitude 15.3N and longitude 72.5E, at a distance of about 1210 kilometres south-southeast off Karachi shoreline, Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi said in its alert no. 6. From hot to a very hot weather will prevail over the metropolis for the next two days with daytime maximum temperature between 41-43 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to gust from northeast-east with raising dust, the Met Office said.

Sea will remain rough to very rough, as authorities have already advised to fishermen not to venture until May 19, 2021. The maximum sustained winds around the Tauktae centre are from 100-120 kilometres up to 140 kilometres.

The storm is likely to move further north westward and reach Indian Gujarat by May 18, morning. Following the drift of tropical cyclone course, prevailing environmental and meteorological conditions, suggest that dust-thunderstorm-rain with a few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80km per hour are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from May 17 to 19. Hyderabad, and Shaheed-Benazirabad districts are also likely to experience hot to a very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during the next two days.

