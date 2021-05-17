Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian equities see foreign inflows for first time this year

Reuters 17 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Overseas investors turned net buyers of Asian equities in April for the first time this year, helped by signs of economic recovery, with the region posting a strong rebound in manufacturing activity and exports.

The inflows, however, were modest as investors maintained a cautious stance amid risks thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners were net buyers of a combined total of $367 million in South Korean, Taiwanese, Philippine, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Indian stocks last month, data from stock exchanges showed. That compares with an average monthly inflow of $3.7 billion in the second half of last year.

South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam showed a rise in their manufacturing activity in April, helped by a surge in overseas demand for their goods, with developed economies making a fast recovery from the pandemic fallout. Taiwanese equities led the region, with inflows worth $1.9 billion in April, with the economy posting its highest quarterly growth in more than a decade as demand for its tech exports surged.

“Taiwan’s inflows can be attributed to several factors, including a weakening US dollar, strong export orders and industrial production growth,” Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX said.

Indonesia and South Korea received inflows last month worth $90 million and $65 million, respectively.

However, Indian equities faced outflows worth $1.3 billion, with the country facing the world’s biggest surge in coronavirus cases.

India’s daily cases rose by a record high of 382,315 and its death toll also touched a high of 3,780 on Wednesday, raising more pressure on its government to impose a national lockdown. Meanwhile, foreigners also sold Philippine shares for the 18th consecutive month in April, as a two-week lockdown in Manila and some other provinces hit its economic activity.

economic recovery Asian equities coronavirus pandemic Foreign inflows Overseas investors

Asian equities see foreign inflows for first time this year

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.