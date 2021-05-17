Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

AFP 17 May 2021

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month’s two-Test series at home to New Zealand with an elbow injury, it was announced Sunday. The 26-year-old quick returned to action for Sussex in a drawn County Championship match against Kent at Hove this week but bowled only five overs in the visitors’ second innings, with the Barbados-born player again troubled by a longstanding injury in his bowling arm.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement confirming Archer’s absence from the series against the Black Caps said he was “suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling”.

It added: “The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow.”

As well as recovering from the elbow injury, Archer had also had surgery to remove a piece of glass from a cut he suffered while cleaning a fish tank.

He made a promising start to his comeback match against Kent, taking 2-29 in 13 overs — a return that included England batsman Zak Crawley - as he claimed the first two wickets to fall.

But Sussex coach Ian Salisbury confirmed on Saturday evening that he would not bowl again in the four-day match.

“The issue here is a sad one for Jofra,” said Sussex captain Ben Brown.

“He’s a champion cricketer, so talented and so gifted, but at the moment he cannot do what he wants to do — he cannot do his skill.

“I really feel for him.”

Brown added: “Jofra did the right thing playing in the second XI game the previous week and we all want him to be fully fit and firing for England and for the Ashes and things like that.

“We tried to do what was right for Jofra’s career, and he needed to play in this match to prove his fitness, but it just hasn’t worked out this week.”

England have a busy schedule for the remainder of the year, particularly for multi-format players such as Archer, with the New Zealand games followed by a five-Test series against India, ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes in Australia.

Archer’s absence against New Zealand could pave the way for fellow Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson to be called into the squad, with Somerset seamer Craig Overton who won the last of his four caps in 2019, also in contention for a place.

Test series Archer out of New Zealand series England fast bowler Jofra Archer elbow injury

Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.