Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda annual net profit jumps 44pc

AFP Updated 17 May 2021

TOKYO: Honda said on Friday that its full-year net profit soared more than 40 percent thanks to cost-cutting efforts, shrugging off the negative impact of the pandemic.

But the company now forecasts a drop in net profit for the year ahead and a stagnation in its operating profit, citing a global chip shortage and the rising costs of materials.

The Japanese automaker posted net profit of 657.4 billion yen ($6 billion) for the year to March, up 44.3 percent, beating its own annual forecast of 465 billion yen.

Operating profit grew 4.2 percent to 660.2 billion yen “due primarily to control of selling, general and administrative expenses and cost reduction efforts,” it said in a statement.

The company added there were “some unfavourable factors such as a decrease in demand due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of semiconductor supply shortages.”

It forecasts consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year that started in March of 660 billion yen, with net profit at 590 billion yen.

The results come after the car giant said last month it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.

Its rival Toyota, the world’s top-selling automaker, generated 2.25 trillion yen annual net profit.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the United States and China, they said.

Honda pandemic COVID Japanese automaker Honda annual net profit jumps

Honda annual net profit jumps 44pc

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.