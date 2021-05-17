Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola discontinues energy drink in N America

Reuters Updated 17 May 2021

NEW YORK: Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it would discontinue its energy drink in North America, a product it launched with fanfare last year as it pushed into new beverage categories.

The decision comes as a part of the company’s move to streamline products and focus on its fast-moving beverages as consumers pick up more of its traditional sodas and flavoured sparkling waters as they come out of the pandemic.

“Our strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio ... As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don’t get the traction required for further investment,” a company spokeswoman said.

Coca-Cola Energy will remain on shelves in other parts of the world, the company said.

Coca-Cola still holds a majority stake in Monster Beverage Corp, one of the top energy drink makers in the United States.

Rival PepsiCo, in the meantime, has ramped up its presence in the category with the purchase of Rockstar Energy, launch of fruity flavours of Mountain Dew and a new version targeting morning consumers.

On Thursday, PepsiCo unveiled an advertisement to promote its new drink Mtn Dew Rise Energy featuring NBA star LeBron James, a former Coca-Cola endorser for nearly two decades.

Coke Energy, made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins, was launched in the United States early last year in different flavours, packaged in a sleek case to attract its young clientele. It had a higher caffeine dose and cost more than a regular can of soda.

Coca Cola Co PepsiCo discontinues energy drink in N America beverage categories Coke Energy

Coca-Cola discontinues energy drink in N America

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.