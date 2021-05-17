Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pandemic-hit caterer Compass predicts recovery

AFP 17 May 2021

LONDON: Compass, the world’s biggest caterer, said Wednesday that first-half net profits sank on pandemic fallout, but forecast a gradual recovery in activity as vaccinations pick up speed.

Profit after tax dived to £100 million ($141 million, 116 million euros) in the six months to the end of March, Compass said in a results statement.

That compared with £586 million in the same part of the prior financial year.

The London-listed firm, whose main rival is Sodexo of France, added that revenues collapsed by almost a third to £8.4 billion.

Pandemic hit caterer caterer Compass Compass predicts recovery world’s biggest caterer world’s biggest caterer first half net profits sank first half net profits sank

Pandemic-hit caterer Compass predicts recovery

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.