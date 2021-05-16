Coronavirus
Pakistan

Corona claims nine more lives in Multan

  • 76 out of 97 ventilators were under use while 21 were vacant.
APP 16 May 2021

MULTAN: Nine more COVID-19 positive patient, amongst the six were female, lost the battle against the deadliest virus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that nine patients including Nusrat Bibi (38), Kousar (62), Salma Hafeez (65), Nazar Hussain (85), Ramzan (41) , Nazar Muhammad (65), Muhammad Ramzan (65) hailing from Multan, Dur-e-Samin (70) from Khanewal, Kareem Bibi from Vehari and Sughran Bibi from Gujrat died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 242 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 103 were tested positive and 50 negative while reports of 89 suspected patients were still pending.

Similarly, 76 out of 97 ventilators were under use while 21 were vacant.

Coronavirus Nishtar Hospital

