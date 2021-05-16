CM orders timely completion of uplift schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments and authorities concerned to complete all development and welfare schemes, initiated under the Annual Development Programme, within the stipulated time-frame.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that transparency and timely completion of the projects was utmost important. The government is the custodian of people's hard-earned money, and embezzlement of funds and irregularities in completion of the projects would not be tolerated, he warned.

The government would take action against those failing to perform their official duties, he added.

Usman Buzdar warned that he would not tolerate corruption, laxity and negligence and the government’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption would continue. He stressed an effective monitoring system for timely utilisation of development funds.

He directed the officers concerned to personally monitor the progress of development schemes and asked them to focus on the standard and quality of the development schemes.

Buzdar said the time of lip service had passed. "The PTI government, during its two-and-a-half years tenure, has rectified the mistakes of the previous governments. The rulers of previous regimes utilised the funds of southern Punjab for development and progress of other areas. The PTI government has launched real development projects, instead of showy schemes," he added.

He said former rulers intentionally kept the people of southern Punjab backward and pushed them below the poverty line. They fooled and hoodwinked the people of southern Punjab in the name of development. The PTI government has returned the

right to development and progress to the people of southern Punjab and the setting up of the Southern Punjab Secretariat was an open proof of that, he added.

He said that from now onwards, the Annual Development Programme of southern Punjab would be prepared separately. He said that the budget of southern Punjab would be would be utilised only in that region.

These projects would provide relief to the people of the province and accelerate the process of economic development, he promised.