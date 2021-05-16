2,448 virus victims recover in Punjab hospitals

LAHORE: As many as 2,448 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday, according to the Health Department data.

According to the figures shared by the department, 273,359 virus patients had recovered altogether so far in the public sector hospitals, being run by the Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Sources in the department said that 7,480 beds had been reserved in all government hospitals for the corona patients, out of which 5,081 were still unoccupied.

Also, 1,623 beds had been reserved in the provincial metropolis hospitals, and 1,049 were still vacant.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,307 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which 2,623 were lying vacant. As many as 424 beds had been reserved at isolation wards of the government hospitals of Lahore, and 325 beds were still unoccupied.

In addition, 3,408 beds were also reserved at the high-dependency unit (HDU) for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government, and 2,087 were still vacant. Also, 927 beds had been reserved at the HDU of the Lahore hospitals, and 641 of those were still unoccupied.

The specialised healthcare had arranged 765 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 394 were in use, while 371 were available. Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 189 were occupied and 83 were still available.