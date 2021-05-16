UFC 262: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to claim lightweight title

Charles Oliveira registered one of the most iconic come-from-behind wins to knock out Michael Chandler at UFC 262 after dodging the defeat in the first round.

“I think we saw one of the toughest dudes on the planet come back from some adversity,” said Chandler.

The 31-year-old scraped past the first round with TKO former Bellator champ Chandler. But in round two, the Brazilian rushed to victory 19 seconds in.

The quick win was as overwhelming for Da Bronxs as it was for the crowd. The Brazilian openly cried once outside the Octagon.

“Michael said I couldn’t take the pressure and he hit, hit, hit, and I’m still here. Jesus, here’s the belt,” said Oliveira.

The 35-year-old American fighter pummeled Da Bronxs in the first round making a win for him look obvious. His loss came as a surprise after a brutal first round for Oliveira.

Yet right into round two, the Brazilian dropped Chandler with a perfect right hand. Once he had him on the fence, Oliveira got Chandler with a left hook and continued pounding him till the referee called it. Da Bronx acknowledged the tough time Chandler gave him saying;

“Michael you’re a great champion, but today was my day. Favela, it’s ours.”

The 35-year-old American Chandler had earned the shot at the title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov just two fights into his UFC career.

The former Bellator lightweight champion had a stunning debut first-round TKO against Dan Hooker in January.