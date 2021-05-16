Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Pakistan

SOPs’ implementation in Punjab shows good results: law minister

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said Saturday strict implementation of lockdowns and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the Eid holidays in Punjab is showing positive results whereas the number of COVID patients is decreasing.

He further said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in the province rendered excellent services ensuring implementation of the SOPs issued by the government through suspension of transport to recreational spots and movement of large number of citizens.

He thanked the citizens on staying home during Eid holidays and helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Welcoming the decisions taken by the NCOC in this regard, Raja Basharat said that the reduction in new cases may enable the opening of transport and resuming business according to given roadmap.

He urged the people to continue following Corona SOPs so that the pandemic may be defeated completely and normal life be resumed earlier than the anticipated time limit. Meanwhile, the Punjab government is considering of extending lockdown for another week in the province.

