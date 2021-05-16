SOPs’ implementation in Punjab shows good results: law minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said Saturday strict implementation of lockdowns and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the Eid holidays in Punjab is showing positive results whereas the number of COVID patients is decreasing.

He further said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in the province rendered excellent services ensuring implementation of the SOPs issued by the government through suspension of transport to recreational spots and movement of large number of citizens.

He thanked the citizens on staying home during Eid holidays and helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Welcoming the decisions taken by the NCOC in this regard, Raja Basharat said that the reduction in new cases may enable the opening of transport and resuming business according to given roadmap.

He urged the people to continue following Corona SOPs so that the pandemic may be defeated completely and normal life be resumed earlier than the anticipated time limit. Meanwhile, the Punjab government is considering of extending lockdown for another week in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021