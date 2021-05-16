Shehbaz phones political leaders on Eid day

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif telephoned political leaders on Eid day and expressed Eid greetings.

Shehbaz telephoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Siraj ul Haq, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Abdul Wali Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Baloch leaders and many others.

Sources claimed that during talk with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal, views were exchanged on the country’s political situation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid Mubarak to Shehbaz Sharif’s son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Shehbaz and Hamza offered Eid prayers at Model Town mosque. Hamza said that feel for the poor should be more amid high inflation, unemployment and economic downturn. He also met the pray leaders and workers at Model Town.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded arrest of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister in the Ring Road scandal.

While talking to media on Saturday, the PML-N spokesperson maintained that Ring Road scandal was not the case of simple anomalies, rather it was a larceny of more than Rs25 billion.

She ruled out any NRO to Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar and said as long as they were in power; one could not expect an impartial inquiry. The duo could only facilitate the mafias, she added.

She alleged that PM Khan made cases against Shehbaz Sharif, put his name on ECL and also sought to alter schemes initiated by Shehbaz in order to give benefit to the ‘rent seekers.’ She said Shehbaz launched development schemes worth billions of rupees but PM Khan could not detect corruption of a single penny in those schemes. However, with the realigning of Ring Road, a dacoity has been committed, she added.

She was of the view that after the revelation of Ring Road fact-finding report, an impartial inquiry was must.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized the PML-N’s central and Punjab information secretaries for defending party president Shehbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for medical treatment. In a statement on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said both the PML-N ladies have broken records of falsehood in order to please the party supremo and his daughter for the sake of confirming their employments. She said both the spokespersons were defending the corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe.

