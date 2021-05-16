Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz phones political leaders on Eid day

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif telephoned political leaders on Eid day and expressed Eid greetings.

Shehbaz telephoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Siraj ul Haq, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Shah Owais Noorani, Abdul Wali Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Baloch leaders and many others.

Sources claimed that during talk with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal, views were exchanged on the country’s political situation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid Mubarak to Shehbaz Sharif’s son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Shehbaz and Hamza offered Eid prayers at Model Town mosque. Hamza said that feel for the poor should be more amid high inflation, unemployment and economic downturn. He also met the pray leaders and workers at Model Town.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded arrest of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister in the Ring Road scandal.

While talking to media on Saturday, the PML-N spokesperson maintained that Ring Road scandal was not the case of simple anomalies, rather it was a larceny of more than Rs25 billion.

She ruled out any NRO to Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar and said as long as they were in power; one could not expect an impartial inquiry. The duo could only facilitate the mafias, she added.

She alleged that PM Khan made cases against Shehbaz Sharif, put his name on ECL and also sought to alter schemes initiated by Shehbaz in order to give benefit to the ‘rent seekers.’ She said Shehbaz launched development schemes worth billions of rupees but PM Khan could not detect corruption of a single penny in those schemes. However, with the realigning of Ring Road, a dacoity has been committed, she added.

She was of the view that after the revelation of Ring Road fact-finding report, an impartial inquiry was must.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized the PML-N’s central and Punjab information secretaries for defending party president Shehbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for medical treatment. In a statement on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said both the PML-N ladies have broken records of falsehood in order to please the party supremo and his daughter for the sake of confirming their employments. She said both the spokespersons were defending the corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman PMLN political leaders Eid days

Shehbaz phones political leaders on Eid day

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.