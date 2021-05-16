Coronavirus
Pakistan

Qureshi discusses situation in Palestine with Egyptian counterpart

16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Saturday to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concern and anguish over the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest Muslim site. He strongly condemned the attacks of the Israeli Forces against innocent Palestinians, including children.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation and emphasized the need for regional powers and international community to play their part in de-escalating the tense situation. He appreciated Egypt for playing a positive role and making efforts for peace.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also exchanged views on how Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) could play a constructive role in protecting the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Shoukry appreciated Pakistan for reaching out to brotherly Muslim countries and making an effort for restoring peace in the region. He briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on latest developments and apprised about Egypt’s efforts in finding a diplomatic solution to the tense situation.

The two foreign ministers agreed to accord highest priority to de-escalating the situation and resolved to continue liaising closely on the matter.

Qureshi continues to reach out to his counterparts from key countries on the situation in Palestine. He has already held telephonic conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan and China.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi OIC foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry Al Aqsa Mosque

