Pakistan

Vaccination at Lahore Expo Centre opens round the clock

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has decided to keep the Expo Centre Vaccination Center open round the clock with an aim of vaccinating maximum a number of people with Covid-19 vaccines.

As per the details released by the administration here on Saturday, the timings of all vaccination centres in the provincial capital have been revised; apart from the Expo Centre Vaccination Center, which will remain open 24 hours, others will operate between 8 am and 8 pm.

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that all vaccination centres in the city were reopened on Saturday after a gap two days. The vaccination process was underway at Expo Centre, Sports Complex LDA Azadi Chowk, Walton Railway Dispensary, PKLI and 10 other vaccination centres.

“The people can visit these centres, but they all should follow the Coronavirus SOPs. So far, half a million people have been vaccinated,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the Eid holidays, the administration had set up 10 checkpoints, including at M. M. Alam Road, Liberty, Main Market in Gulbark and Y Block Defence, to ensure the people were following the SOPs. “More than 350 people were detained for not wearing the face masks while four restaurants were sealed for violating the SOPS,” said the District Commissioner.

