Shehbaz okays contempt of court petition against govt, DG FIA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has approved to file a contempt of court petition against the DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Interior Secretary and the government for not allowing him to go abroad.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly’s decision comes after the government did not allow him to fly abroad despite a court order giving him one-time permission to leave Pakistan for medical reasons.

Shehbaz Sharif made the decision after completing consultations with Senator and legal expert Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez. Shehbaz Sharif’s contempt of court petition will be filed in the Lahore High Court on May 17.

It may be recalled that Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court had given the ruling to allow Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad for eight weeks.