Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz okays contempt of court petition against govt, DG FIA

NNI 16 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has approved to file a contempt of court petition against the DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Interior Secretary and the government for not allowing him to go abroad.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly’s decision comes after the government did not allow him to fly abroad despite a court order giving him one-time permission to leave Pakistan for medical reasons.

Shehbaz Sharif made the decision after completing consultations with Senator and legal expert Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez. Shehbaz Sharif’s contempt of court petition will be filed in the Lahore High Court on May 17.

It may be recalled that Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court had given the ruling to allow Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad for eight weeks.

Shehbaz Sharif Lahore High Court FIA PMLN Amjad Pervez Azam Nazir Tarar Ali Baqir Najafi

Shehbaz okays contempt of court petition against govt, DG FIA

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.