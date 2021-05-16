Rana Sanaullah terms Sheikh Rashid’s statement pack of lies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet have committed contempt of court by stopping Shehbaz Sharif from going abroad and advised the Interior Ministry to put the names of thieves of flour, sugar, LNG and Ring Road scam on ECL.

While reacting to Interior Minister Sh Rashid’s statement regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said in Lahore on Saturday that Sh Rashid’s video statement was a blatant lie.

He asked the interior minister to open his office (on the third day of Eid holiday) and place the names of thieves of flour, sugar, LNG and those involved in Ring Road scam on the Exit Control List, then release a video message.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire cabinet committed contempt of court. He said a legal summary was circulated after opening the office on Eid holiday.

He said satirically that Rashid (Sheeda’s) and his boss’ bell had rung, people would soon watch the spectacle. He said flour, sugar and Ring Road thieves were threatened by Shehbaz Sharif. He mocked the interior minister saying everyday he lied about the inclusion of Shehbaz’s name on ECL.

The PML-N leader said at the behest of his boss PM Imran, the minister kept himself busy putting Shehbaz’s name on ECL on the closed Eid Day.

He said the ministry illegally got approved the summary seeking placement of Shehbaz’s name on ECL in clear violation of court orders.

He claimed that Imran Ljam was the ‘ring master’ of the Ring Road scam and his name should be put on ECL. “Imran Niazi and corrupt company should be arrested in the corruption of billions of rupees in the Ring Road scheme,” the PML-N leader remarked.