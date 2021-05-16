Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah terms Sheikh Rashid’s statement pack of lies

NNI 16 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet have committed contempt of court by stopping Shehbaz Sharif from going abroad and advised the Interior Ministry to put the names of thieves of flour, sugar, LNG and Ring Road scam on ECL.

While reacting to Interior Minister Sh Rashid’s statement regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said in Lahore on Saturday that Sh Rashid’s video statement was a blatant lie.

He asked the interior minister to open his office (on the third day of Eid holiday) and place the names of thieves of flour, sugar, LNG and those involved in Ring Road scam on the Exit Control List, then release a video message.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire cabinet committed contempt of court. He said a legal summary was circulated after opening the office on Eid holiday.

He said satirically that Rashid (Sheeda’s) and his boss’ bell had rung, people would soon watch the spectacle. He said flour, sugar and Ring Road thieves were threatened by Shehbaz Sharif. He mocked the interior minister saying everyday he lied about the inclusion of Shehbaz’s name on ECL.

The PML-N leader said at the behest of his boss PM Imran, the minister kept himself busy putting Shehbaz’s name on ECL on the closed Eid Day.

He said the ministry illegally got approved the summary seeking placement of Shehbaz’s name on ECL in clear violation of court orders.

He claimed that Imran Ljam was the ‘ring master’ of the Ring Road scam and his name should be put on ECL. “Imran Niazi and corrupt company should be arrested in the corruption of billions of rupees in the Ring Road scheme,” the PML-N leader remarked.

LNG Shehbaz Sharif Sugar Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah ECL PMLN Eid holidays

Rana Sanaullah terms Sheikh Rashid’s statement pack of lies

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.