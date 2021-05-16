Covid-19 claims 83 lives; 1,531 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases Saturday recorded 71,804 with 1,531 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,042 corona patients recovered while 83 died, of them 73 were under treatment in hospital. 36 of them were on ventilators. 10 were out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were 4,387 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among which 57 were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities. The national Covid positivity ratio was recorded 5.06 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 58 percent, Multan 73 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent and Peshawar 43 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 63 percent, Peshawar 45 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Multan 48 percent.

Around 588 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 30,248 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,110 in Sindh, 12,530 in Punjab, 4,126 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,461 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 410 in Balochistan, 300 in GB, and 311 in AJK.

Around 783,480 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 874,751 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid patients so far, including AJK 18,212, Balochistan 23,814, GB 5,417, ICT 79,027, KP 126,614, Punjab 324,589 and Sindh 297,078.

About 19,467 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,793 were perished in Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital on Friday.

9,322 in Punjab were died with 40 deaths occurred in past 24 hours; 30 of them in the hospital, and 10 out of hospital. 3,743 in KP where 20 of them died in hospital on Friday, 727 in ICT among three of them died in the hospital on Friday, 262 in Balochistan among five of them died in the hospital on Friday, 107 in GB and 513 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday.

A total of 12,410,924 corona tests were conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities. Some 4,805 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.