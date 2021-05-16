Buzdar accuses Opposition of politicizing coronavirus issue

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the Opposition, accusing it of politicizing the coronavirus issue.

He said that Opposition leaders have proved that they do not care about the people, and the Opposition always promoted politics of chaos and vested interest.

Their ruthless attitude shows that for them human life has no value.

He said that opposition has always exhibited irresponsible behavior on every important issue including corona.

Opposition has proved that its politics is not based on any principle or ideology.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Families, has said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to strengthen the social ties for a sustainable development.

The role of digital technology cannot be ignored for the social development as well as in family strengthening. The family unit is a glorious part of the eastern traditions.

Giving importance to the family is also a divine order and the Sunnah of our Prophet (SAW).

“Those who work together are also like a family, and my team is like a family for me, and it is my duty to take care of them,” he added.

Usman Buzdar termed the deprived segment of the society a part of our social family and taking care of them is also an important obligation.

