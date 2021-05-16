UBG to elect new leadership today

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG) in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has convened here its core committee meeting on May 16 to find the best substitute of its patron-in-chief SM Muneer and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik for injecting fresh blood in trade politics.

UBG Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik on Saturday said we both SM Muneer and he himself in principle decided to surrender their key positions to highly educated youths enjoying the highest degree of integrity with exclusive objective to inject fresh blood. He said senior UBG leaders from all provinces have been invited to discuss the current economic activities in the wake of covid besides deliberations the proposed names for new office bearers.

He said patron in chief and chairman will be elected in a democratic manner by the core committee and those enjoying the majority votes and confidence of the business community will be handed over the both key positions. He said we both SM Muneer and he himself have rendered more than half century valuable ,remarkable and selfless merit services for the promotion of trade and welfare of the business community across the country.

However he said he will continue to hold the prestigious portfolio of President SAARC Chamber which he added is an honour for Pakistan to hold the August office. He said we will continue to guide and extend full support to newly elected office bearers and they will be free enough to form new core committee.

He said survival of Pakistan now rested exclusively on sound economy for which we have to take tough decisions to broaden tax net which is only possible through active participation and result oriented response from business community failing which several countries were dismembered due to bleak economic conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021