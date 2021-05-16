Coronavirus
Pakistan

FM Qureshi reiterates unequivocal support for Palestinian’s rights, struggle

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle.

In a telephonic interaction with the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Dr Riyad Al Maliki, Qureshi strongly condemned the attacks by Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued air strikes on Gaza that have killed innocent civilians, including children.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Palestinian counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitise the international community on the serious situation and the violations of human rights and international law.

Qureshi also reassured Dr Maliki of Pakistan’s steadfast support to Palestinian people during these testing times.

The top Palestinian diplomat updated the Foreign Minister on the dire situation on ground, as well as the efforts being made to prevent its further worsening.

Israeli planes renewed air strikes in Gaza early on Saturday and Hamas retaliated by firing rockets into Israel as their battle entered the fifth night and US and Arab diplomats sought an end to the violence.

Palestinian medics said at least four people were killed in one of several air strikes in northern Gaza. Residents said Israeli naval boats fired shells from the Mediterranean though none may have hit the strip.

