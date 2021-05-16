Rain and windstorm forecast for Punjab

LAHORE: Met Office has forecast rain amidst windstorm in major parts of the province of Punjab. Meanwhile, the mercury is likely to remain within the vicinity of 35 degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office, weather took a turn in the wee hours of Saturday, leading to a windstorm and rain in major parts of the province. Already, the Met Office had predicted continuity of rainy weather throughout the Eid holidays.

Met Office has further predicted that all the leading districts in the province would register a similar weather of windstorm and rain. However, the weather is likely to be hot and dry from Monday onwards.

