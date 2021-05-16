LWMC clears 22,000 tons of solid waste during Eid

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleared 22,000 tons of solid waste from the city during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The Company carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid ul Fitr, said an LWMC’s spokesperson here on Saturday. Extraordinary cleanliness arrangements were made and thus solid waste was removed from all parts of the city.

LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali and Chief Executive Officer Imran Ali Sultan monitored the cleanliness operation and paid multiple visits across the city. On the occasion, they appreciated the role of field workers and officers.

Commenting on the cleanliness operation, the LWMC Chairman said that the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens.

The LWMC CEO stated that the department started the cleanliness operation one day before Eid and it continued with the same pace till the third day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021