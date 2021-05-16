Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LWMC clears 22,000 tons of solid waste during Eid

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleared 22,000 tons of solid waste from the city during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The Company carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid ul Fitr, said an LWMC’s spokesperson here on Saturday. Extraordinary cleanliness arrangements were made and thus solid waste was removed from all parts of the city.

LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali and Chief Executive Officer Imran Ali Sultan monitored the cleanliness operation and paid multiple visits across the city. On the occasion, they appreciated the role of field workers and officers.

Commenting on the cleanliness operation, the LWMC Chairman said that the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens.

The LWMC CEO stated that the department started the cleanliness operation one day before Eid and it continued with the same pace till the third day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LWMC solid waste Eid ul Fitr Chand raat Amjad Ali

LWMC clears 22,000 tons of solid waste during Eid

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.