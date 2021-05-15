Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI made inquiry reports public first time in the country’s history: Gill

  • The PML-N leaders are busy in making failed attempts for getting importance through issuing statements, he expressed.
APP 15 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said, the Prime Minister has directed the Punjab Chief Minister to conduct inquiry into the alleged cost escalation of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said that the inquiry report of the project would not only be made public but would also be taken indiscriminate action against those who would be held responsible for that.

Reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made public the inquiry reports for the first time in the country’s history, but inconsistent to this, he added that such kind of reports were either burned or hide from the public during the regimes of Sharif brothers in past.

The SAPM said that looters and corrupt elements were always either granted favor and respect or were backed by Sharif brothers during their past governments and added, the most expert plunderer had special respect with Sharifs.

The PML-N leaders are busy in making failed attempts for getting importance through issuing statements, he expressed.

Shahbaz Gill SAPM PTI PMLN Maryam Aurangzeb corrupt elements Sharif brothers

PTI made inquiry reports public first time in the country’s history: Gill

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters