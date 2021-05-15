Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi reviews measures to contain COVID-19

  • He said that the epidemic would soon be brought under control with the mutual cooperation between the government and masses.
APP Updated 15 May 2021

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review the measures taken by the government to contain further spread of COVID-19, at Sindh Governor’s House.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saif Abro, Member National Assembly Jay Prakash and Members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

Expressing his satisfaction over the government's initiatives on coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the people followed the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr in a good manner which was a success of the government's strategy.

He said that the epidemic would soon be brought under control with the mutual cooperation between the government and masses.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefing the participants, informed them in detail about the progress and future strategies of the government regarding coronavirus and said significant reduction in coronavirus cases is registered due to better strategy pursued by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that people showed responsibility on the occasion of Eid, which is highly commendable.

Implementation of COVID-19 SOPs including use of mask, sanitizer and observing social distancing can help prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

He further said that the steps taken by the federal government for containing further spread of coronavirus is highly appreciable.

mask Arif Alvi Imran Ismail Asad Umar COVID coronavirus cases COVID SOPS sanitizer

President Alvi reviews measures to contain COVID-19

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters