CDA resolves 60 public complaints during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: As many as 60 complaints of different nature were resolved by Capital Development Authority (CDA) during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the press release, a control room was established by the authority, following directions of CDA chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed to address the grievances of residents during Eid holidays.

The federal apex agency received a total of 60 complaints between May 10 to 15 and was resolved in time while utilizing work force and mobilization machinery of the concerned departments, its spokesman on Saturday said.

According to him, 14 each complaints were related to sewerage and street lights, 10 of water supply, 6 emergency disaster management, 8 sanitation and three of road maintenance.

Similarly, 2 complaints were associated to environment and one for engineering department.

It may be mention here that the authority's Chairman had suspended the holidays of workers and officials in the sanitation, environment, streetlights and water supply departments for redressal of public issues during the said period.