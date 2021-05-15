Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDA resolves 60 public complaints during Eid holidays

  • According to him, 14 each complaints were related to sewerage and street lights, 10 of water supply, 6 emergency disaster management, 8 sanitation and three of road maintenance.
APP 15 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: As many as 60 complaints of different nature were resolved by Capital Development Authority (CDA) during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the press release, a control room was established by the authority, following directions of CDA chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed to address the grievances of residents during Eid holidays.

The federal apex agency received a total of 60 complaints between May 10 to 15 and was resolved in time while utilizing work force and mobilization machinery of the concerned departments, its spokesman on Saturday said.

According to him, 14 each complaints were related to sewerage and street lights, 10 of water supply, 6 emergency disaster management, 8 sanitation and three of road maintenance.

Similarly, 2 complaints were associated to environment and one for engineering department.

It may be mention here that the authority's Chairman had suspended the holidays of workers and officials in the sanitation, environment, streetlights and water supply departments for redressal of public issues during the said period.

CDA Eid ul Fitr Eid holidays Eid ul Fitr holidays Aamer Ali Ahmed

CDA resolves 60 public complaints during Eid holidays

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters