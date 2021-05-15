Liu's late effort earns Qingdao win over Chongqing

HONG KONG: Second-half substitute Liu Jian scored three minutes into injury time to give Qingdao FC a 1-0 win over Chongqing Athletic on Saturday and move his side to within four points of leaders Shandong Taishan in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Liu's goal earned Qingdao their second win of the season and moved them up to fifth in the standings, level on seven points with eight-time champions Guangzhou FC. Guangzhou, who have seven players in the current China squad, saw their game against Henan Longmen on Saturday postponed by authorities in an effort to assist the national team's preparations for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Shandong lead the group by three points despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Jordi Cruyff's Shenzhen FC on Friday.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave the Chinese FA Cup holders the lead when he stabbed home from close range after 29 minutes.

But Shandong's advantage was cancelled out seconds after the restart when Hong Kong-born striker Dai Wai-tsun's shot from the edge of the area crossed the line via the inside of the post.

Fellaini struck from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to restore Shandong's lead only for Dai, previously on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers, to equalise again with a volley that ensured his team claimed a share of the points.

Shandong moved on to 11 points to lead both Shenzhen and Guangzhou City by three points after Jean Paul van Gastel's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Games in the Chinese Super League are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an effort to limit travel across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will break for the upcoming international window on Monday, with play to resume on June 21.