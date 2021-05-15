Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Condemning the Israeli Forces’ attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued airstrikes on Gaza, Pakistan has expressed its unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian FM Dr. Riyad Al Maliki to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to the Palestinian Foreign Minister as part of his wider outreach to the Foreign Ministers of key Islamic countries with a view to helping address the serious situation in Palestine," FO said.

Dr Maliki updated Qureshi about the dire situation on the ground, and the efforts being made to prevent its further worsening. FM Qureshi briefed him on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the international community on the serious violations of human rights and international law.

Expressing deep appreciation for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear and unambiguous position on the crisis, FM Maliki thanked Pakistan for the 'consistent diplomatic support received by Palestine at regional and international fora'.

The two leaders agreed to engage and coordinate closely on the evolving situation in Palestine.

Last week, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and in response rockets were fired at Israel by Hamas from Gaza. Israel responded by a barrage of air strikes on Monday, which have intensified in six days since then.

The Israeli military has launched more than 600 airstrikes, toppling at least three high-rise apartment buildings. On Friday, Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of six in their home.