Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

On Friday, Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections while the positivity rate across the country stood at 8.19%.

According to the NCOC, 30,700 coronavirus tests were conducted in Pakistan over the last 24 hours while 48 people died from the virus.

On Thursday, NCOC announced that 113,302 were vaccinated against the virus in a single day.

So far, 3,997,186 have been vaccinated across the country since the start of the vaccination campaign.

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar recently warned that the next few weeks are critical for Pakistan. "Daily cases now exceed 9 lakhs, more than ever before. Daily deaths exceeding 15 thousand near the peak of jan 2021. The need for caution remains high. For Pakistan the next few weeks are critical," he tweeted.

Pakistan has announced that it would open registration of the COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 30 years and above.