Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,336
12624hr
Pakistan Cases
870,703
326524hr
Sindh
295,483
Punjab
323,314
Balochistan
23,728
Islamabad
78,725
KPK
125,914
Business Recorder Logo
May 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkey to move resolution for urgent UNGA meeting on Palestine, says FM Qureshi

  • Qureshi said that Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a joint strategy to convene a ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop consensus among the 57 Muslim countries to convene an urgent UNGA meeting on the Palestine issue.
BR Web Desk 13 May 2021

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and Turkey have decided to jointly move United Nations with consensus among Muslim ummah for an urgent meeting of the UN general assembly on the Palestine issue to stop horrendous brutalities of the Israeli army targeting Palestinians.

Talking to reporters after Eid prayer at the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Qureshi said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Qureshi said that Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a joint strategy to convene a ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop consensus among the 57 Muslim countries to convene an urgent UNGA meeting on the Palestine issue.

FM strongly condemned the brutal acts of violence by Israeli forces targeting Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, forced eviction of Palestinians from Al-Jarrah neighborhood, and airstrike on Gaza city targeting civilians including children.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Shah Salman on this sensitive issue.

Mr. Qureshi said that he was also tasked by PM Imran to talk to his Turkish counterpart adding that he would contact the Turkish Foreign Minister (Today) Thursday.

He said that Pakistan has adopted a clear stance during the permanent representatives meeting of OIC held at Jeddah and added that other countries including Turkey have also expressed the same stance.

Shah Mahmood said that the issue has been discussed at the security council and hoped it will be discussed further.

The foreign minister said that international organizations have faced troubles in Palestine due to Israeli violence and airstrikes. And these organizations were also demanding immediate stoppage of atrocities in Palestine.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Quershi pakistan turkey relations UN silence over Israeli atrocities Palestine cause

Pakistan, Turkey to move resolution for urgent UNGA meeting on Palestine, says FM Qureshi

Jewish-Arab communal riots erupt in Israel’s cities as Gaza conflict intensifies

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephones Palestinian president, condemns Israeli atrocities

Biden says 'Israel has right to defend itself' as US throws its support behind Jewish state

Eidul Fitr today

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters