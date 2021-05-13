Pakistan, Turkey to move resolution for urgent UNGA meeting on Palestine, says FM Qureshi

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and Turkey have decided to jointly move United Nations with consensus among Muslim ummah for an urgent meeting of the UN general assembly on the Palestine issue to stop horrendous brutalities of the Israeli army targeting Palestinians.

Talking to reporters after Eid prayer at the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Qureshi said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Qureshi said that Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a joint strategy to convene a ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop consensus among the 57 Muslim countries to convene an urgent UNGA meeting on the Palestine issue.

FM strongly condemned the brutal acts of violence by Israeli forces targeting Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, forced eviction of Palestinians from Al-Jarrah neighborhood, and airstrike on Gaza city targeting civilians including children.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Shah Salman on this sensitive issue.

Mr. Qureshi said that he was also tasked by PM Imran to talk to his Turkish counterpart adding that he would contact the Turkish Foreign Minister (Today) Thursday.

He said that Pakistan has adopted a clear stance during the permanent representatives meeting of OIC held at Jeddah and added that other countries including Turkey have also expressed the same stance.

Shah Mahmood said that the issue has been discussed at the security council and hoped it will be discussed further.

The foreign minister said that international organizations have faced troubles in Palestine due to Israeli violence and airstrikes. And these organizations were also demanding immediate stoppage of atrocities in Palestine.