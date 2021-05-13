Israeli aggression: CM seeks world community’s intervention

LAHORE: Slamming the Israeli’s bombardment and missile attack on Gaza, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the international community should take immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression.

Emphasising upon the global community to proactively react to save the unarmed Palestinians from the savagery of their arch-enemy, the CM said that practical steps are needed while the continued silence of the international community over Israeli aggression is criminal negligence. “We express complete solidarity with the defenceless Palestinians and pray for the health and early recovery of the injured Palestinians,” he said.

Moreover, the Punjab CM has directed authorities concerned to complete the cleanliness of nullahs before monsoon season adding that the work should be done in an organized manner and encroachments should also be removed. A third-party audit will be conducted and on-spot inspection will be held to verify the third-party’s audit certificates, he added.

The cleanliness of drains and sewer lines should be completed before time and any delay or paperwork will not be tolerated. A report should also be submitted to the CM’s Office, the CM said.

